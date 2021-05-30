COVID-19 test on vacation – Science and technology

Whether in Austria, Germany, Italy or even Mallorca: if you want to book a Coronapass test quickly and easily during your vacation, you should write it down on the Testbuchen.de page. Brixen Software Company’s Vertical Life portal is part of the NO-Q program, which was used for mass testing in South Tyrol in November 2020.

The digital map shows more than 1,800 test sites in Europe, including Italy, Germany, Austria, Mallorca, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands. Users can easily filter by date and time, find the right testing option in their region, and book quickly and easily. Currently, it runs up to 300,000 tests per day through No-Q, and at peak times the system processes 20,000 requests per second.

Vaccination in Germany

Vertical Life has set up other platforms for different areas and test centers. Citizens can use the multilingual portal https://wir-testen.no-q.info/ to take notes for the nostril tests in South Tyrol. Additionally, the No-Q is one of the software systems chosen by the German Federal Government to redirect rapid test results for the German version of the Digital Green Corridor. In addition, No-Q is used to plan the German vaccination campaign.

Vertical-Life is a leading developer of climbing software. Brixen develops a program for climbers, competitions and associations, conducts research on sensor technology, operates the 8a.nu portal and the Vertical-Life app, one of the largest platforms for climbers around the world . “We are delighted to be able to help the epidemic with a simple and fast tool,” said Matthias Paulig, CEO of Vertical Life. The company expects sales growth of 750% compared to the first half of 2020.

