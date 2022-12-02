Covered parking lot with two levels and much more greenery on BK Square

In addition to additional parking spaces, this will create considerably more space for greenery in the square. Alderman Sybrig Sytsma: “More green is a big wish of the G1000 process, therefore of the inhabitants of Heerenveen. This extra investment now pays off big time over the years. We look to the future with this.

Room for much more greenery in the square

If the council agrees, it is possible to build a future-ready garage. The study of parking needs conducted in March 2022 shows the need for more space for cars. In the two-storey car park with the quality offered – good spacious parking spaces, license plate recognition and charging stations – there will then be space for 350 cars in the basement and 150 on the ground floor . This will create space in the square for a lot more greenery.

“For the residents of the residential tower, more parking space and, in particular, the additional greenery also increase the pleasure of living. In addition, it is good for biodiversity and against heat stress. We are committed to greening neighborhoods and neighborhoods. This guarantees a pleasant and livable neighborhood,” says Sigrid Hoekstra, director of WoonFriesland.

Area around the Burgemeester Kuperusplein

The proposal also includes the reconstruction of Koornbeursweg. A good connection to the BK place is important. Also, safety is important, especially to and from the bus stop. This is also reflected in the plans.

continue parking

During construction, more parking spaces will be provided on Verlengde Veldschans and Molenplein. These additional places can also be used later. Certainly to be ready for new developments, the expansion of homes, facilities and the growth of Heerenveen.

The future

The proposal is designed for the future. Projects this size need to be done right the first time, adding a second coat later is not an option. With the additional costs of €225,000, work can then continue on Center Heerenveen: Also ‘n Gouden Plak. The proposal will be discussed at the city council meeting on December 19.

Residents, entrepreneurs and the municipality want an attractive and welcoming center where people come more often and stay longer. A center where life is good, with a nice shopping area and a good choice of restaurants. The proposals resulting from the G1000 and G20 process – more facilities, meetings, more greenery and accessible to all – are reflected in the plans. In this way, it fits into the three principles described in the vision of the center: compact and complete, reception and encounter, and animation and experience.