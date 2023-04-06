06 apr 2023 om 17:47Update: 2 uur geleden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a 2024 presidential candidate. He is a cousin of assassinated President John F. Kennedy and a son of assassinated Senator Robert F. Kennedy. He wants to run against incumbent Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

If Kennedy wins the Democratic primary, he will next run against the Republican nominee. Biden, who has yet to run for office, is the big frontrunner for the Democratic candidacy.

Earlier, Kennedy announced his presidential ambitions in a tweet. In it, the Democrat asked his supporters if he should run for office. “If it looks like I can raise the money needed and if enough people support me, I will join the fight,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kennedy is a lawyer and is known as a vaccine skeptic. For example, he believes there is a link between vaccination and autism. But there is no scientific evidence for this. He also founded the anti-vaccination organization Children’s Health Defense. In 2019, his sister Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, his brother Joseph P. Kennedy and his niece Maeve Kennedy McKean distanced themselves from his views on vaccinations.