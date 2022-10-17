COTA pays tribute to Mario Andretti and renames last bend a legend

The final corner of the Circuit of the Americas is named after racing legend and 1978 Formula 1 world champion Mario Andretti. The organization of the circuit puts the American in the spotlight on the weekend when Formula 1 travels to Austin for the tenth time for the United States Grand Prix.

The nineteenth round of the Formula 1 World Championship begins this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. This is the tenth time the royal class will visit the Austin circuit. After the tire debacle in 2005, when only six cars appeared at the start, Formula 1 took a dent in America. After Netflix released the hit series Drive to Survive, interest in the royal class grew at a rapid pace.

“The Andretti”

Andretti is generally considered the most successful American racing driver. Moreover, when the circuit opened in 2012, he became the first driver to take a lap on the track. The circuit wants to honor motorsport greatness by giving it its own corner and turn twenty will be known as “The Andretti” from the coming race weekend.

On Sunday, the 82-year-old American got the chance to get behind the wheel of the 2013 McLaren MP4-28. McLaren CEO Zak Brown had organized the ride for the former champion and was proud to finally have Andretti in a McLaren.

