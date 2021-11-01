COTA boss: “A successful American can bring more races to the United States”

America and Formula 1, this relationship has improved more and more in recent years. The United States Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen, was the busiest Formula 1 weekend ever. Circuit of the Americas president Bobby Epstein said an American winner in Formula 1 could potentially allow three or four races to be held in the country, he said. Motorsport.com.

The rights to Formula 1 passed from Bernie Ecclestone to Liberty Media in 2017. The new American owner mostly wanted to ensure that the royal class of motorsport took off in the United States. With the help of social media, a streaming service, and the Drive to Survive documentary series, it appears to have been a success. However, there is only one race on American soil at the moment. A successful American Formula 1 driver could make the difference.

“I think a winning American driver can keep three or four Grands Prix alive,” said Epstein. With the team of Haas there is currently an American team. “And I’m really excited about the chances of another American team. But just having an American driver doesn’t create an audience in the stands, we noticed that because [Gene] Hare and [Guenther] Steiner and their guys put together the best possible product. But indeed, an American champion would do well here.

Liberty Media Help

The Haas team is not competing for the win, a new American team has to do it if they are to become popular: “I don’t think they will just ride in the back. At least I can hope so. Epstein is also hoping for help from Formula 1 owner Liberty Media. He should invest in a US driver education program: “In the long run, this can be a risky investment. They have to decide if it is in the best interests of the shareholders. Most F1 champions started very young on small engines or in karts. So it’s a project of more than a decade and it will be a difficult story “, concludes the director of COTA.