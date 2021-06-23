Cornell Course Teaches Black Holes Could Be Linked to “Racial Darkness”

Cornell University has offered an astronomy course that examines the relationship between the term black holes and “racial darkness” – proof, critics say, that even hard science is not immune to “hysteria. racial ”global.

The course, titled Black Holes: Race and the Universe, uses the work of black study theorists, artists and fictional writers to challenge “conventional wisdom” about the role of race in astronomy. .

Conventional wisdom says that the “black” in black holes has nothing to do with race. There can certainly be no connection between the universe and the idea of ​​racial darkness. Could it be there? “is reading Description of the university catalog:.

Students at an Ivy League school learn that lectures, music, and art “implicitly and explicitly presuppose such an association,” the description says.

“Theorists use astronomical concepts such as ‘black hole’ and ‘event horizons’ to interpret race history creatively, while artists and musicians evoke the color black through themes and images cosmic “, the description reads.

Taught by professor of astronomy Nicholas Battaglia and professor of comparative literature Parisa Waziri, the course will reference works by authors such as Octavia Butler and Nalo Hopkinson, as well as music by Sun Ra, Outcast and Janelle. Monae.

The course will also draw on the teachings of theorists such as Michael Wright and Denis Ferreira da Silva.

However, the course has been criticized by some who see it as the latest example of “ethnic hysteria” gripping college campuses.

“If you want to know what happened to the Ivy League, they wonder at Cornell if ‘black holes’ are racist,” he added. One Twitter user wrote:.

other added“The term ‘black hole’ is unrelated to race or skin color. In fact, this Cornell University course is likely to do more harm than good.

“Even hard science is no longer immune to persistent racial hysteria”, A third user wrote on Twitter.