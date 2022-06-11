Den Helder – The second stage of the Tour de Lasalle, 68.8 kilometers long, was won on Friday by Cor Visser. In a race where no one really had a chance to escape for a long time, he managed to break away from the peloton with two laps to go. The favorites either agreed or just couldn’t keep up and Visser’s lead grew to no less than 59 seconds at the finish on the Jan Verfailleweg.

The peloton sprint was then won by Rijk Tadema, just ahead of Joris de Boer. The man in yellow, Glenn van Nierop, crossed the finish line in tenth place, but retained the overall lead. His lead over Thijs Zuurbier is 17 seconds and Visser is now third, 22 seconds behind the leader. Kay Blokdijk’s gap is 24 seconds, Pim Hackmann’s 25 seconds and the rest of the drivers a minute and a half or more.

Because of the strong wind it was a real battlefield during this course. A few minor accidents marred the first laps. Fortunately, everyone got up quickly. There were many small escape attempts, but only the last one succeeded.

Time trial and circuit

Saturday is dominated by the time trial and the circuit on the dyke. Besides the men, there will also be more than eighty young women at the start on Saturday, including a few Australians, one New Zealander and one British. The first lady starts at 09:00. After the men’s time trial, the girls’ round will start around 12:15 p.m. and then the men’s. The arrival is expected around three-thirty in the afternoon. The start and finish of the course are at the bottom of the dike, at the height of the old Huys Tijdtver pipe. LOS radio will broadcast the match live between 09:00 and 16:00.

Glenn van Nierop will also start in yellow on Saturday. The leader’s jersey of the Bleues in the Amateurs / Juniors classification passes over the shoulders of Thijs Zuurbier. The white leader’s jersey in the Sports Class classification is worn by Kay Blokdijk and the green leader’s jersey in the points classification by Pim Hackmann. The region of Noordkop Trui, for the best Noordkop rider, is for Joris de Boer on Saturday.