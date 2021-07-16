Cooking with rain in Europe, but summer weather is gaining ground | Interior

Especially in Central and Eastern Europe, things are still raging: rain is falling from the sky, causing flooding. In the west and south, it is much drier and sunny. “Little by little, this calm summer weather is gaining ground and the temperature is rising. In London and Paris, it can even reach 30 degrees! », Reports meteorologist Jaco van Wezel. Next week, vacationers can expect sunny and pleasant weather between 25-30 degrees.

Until then, the European weather image is “totally changeable” with numerous showers and thunderstorms. “Especially in hilly and mountainous regions like the Black Forest, the Eifel, the Alps or the Dolomites, excessive rainfall can cause major problems. The water drains to the lowest point in the landscape and can cause the water level to rise significantly there in a short period of time. Lakes, streams and rivers can therefore overflow.

Campers with a pitch at the water’s edge will therefore have to be extra vigilant in the coming days and move their tent, motorhome or caravan to a higher and drier place if the water starts to rise, warn the meteorologist. Due to clouds and rain, it will not be hotter than 20-25 degrees in many places.

Berlin

Van Wezel: “During and after the weekend, the center of gravity of volatility seems to gradually shift towards eastern Europe. In much of Germany it is more often dry and leaves more room in the sun. The temperature rises from 25 degrees in Munich to almost 30 degrees in Berlin. In Switzerland and Austria there is still a risk of heavy showers and it will be around 20 degrees. “

In the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Croatia it is often dry at first, but during the weekends this region has to deal with variations. Heavy showers pass regularly, causing flooding and flooding here as well. With 25-30 degrees and high humidity it is stuffy.

Calmer weather can be found in western and far southern Europe. From Great Britain to Gibraltar, there is an area with a dry and fairly sunny climate. This weather is also found in southern Italy and on the Greek islands. Parts of France remain cloud sensitive, but it’s midsummer on the Côte d’Azur. In Marseille, the temperature rises to 30 degrees and the sun is shining exuberantly.

“The summer heat is initially limited to the Mediterranean with maximum temperatures of 25-30 degrees in Portugal, Italy and the south of France. In Spain and Greece, the mercury even reaches 40 degrees at the regional level! As the calm summer weather continues, the temperature in Western Europe will also increase and in London and Paris it can reach 30 degrees, ”the meteorologist reports.