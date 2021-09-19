World leaders meet this week United Nations General Assembly United Nations, Australia, Canada On Germany Boycotted anti-Semitic accusations and a banner event in at least 19 countries Anti-Israel Pro

Event, Also known as Durban IV, “Compensation, ethnic justice and equality for people of African descent”.

The event will be remembered 20 years after the first meeting and a statement will be adopted Durban, South Africa. While the real purpose of the event is to fight racism, critics say it was hijacked by an anti-Israel agenda. Critics want Durban to be abandoned and the UN to launch a new anti-racism conference.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israel’s UN He spoke at a counter conference hosted by Turo College, Human Rights Voices and CAMERA on Sunday, which included the ambassador and a South African politician:Fight racism, not Jews: VN-Durban-fraud. ”

“By 2021, the United Nations wants to unite world leaders in anti-Semitism and a UN member state to destroy the Jewish state,” Anne Pofsky, director of the Duro Institute for Human Rights and Massacre, told Fox News.

“All countries committed to the fight against racism should refuse to attend the Durban IV and 20th anniversary celebrations,” said Fafesky, head of human rights voices. “Durban cheating, double talk, double quality – and especially discrimination – is time to be exposed and rejected.”

Stephen Dujarric, a spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, told Fox News that Antonio Guterres would attend next week’s event. It is clear to the General Secretary that racism and racial discrimination still permeate the institutions, social structures and daily life of every community. This should be condemned without hesitation or reservation wherever and whenever it happens.

“The Durban process is very important in combating this atrocity. But anyone who uses this process — or any other platform — hates anti-Semitic foods, anti-Muslim rhetoric, hate speech and unsubstantiated claims, only our main fight against racism,” Dujarric said.

Pompeo, a Fox News contributor, said he was fighting racism and injustice and questioned the document’s stated purpose and convention, but that could not be further from the truth. “The Durban Declaration is associated with anti-Semitism and the goal of those who celebrate it is not ethnic equality, but to undermine and ultimately destroy the state of Israel.”

Referring to Durban’s original statement, Pompeo ignored China, Cuba and other dictatorial regimes and blamed Israel only for racism. “The 2001 Durban Conference revived the racist mire of Zionism, slanderously calling Israel a racist country, eliminating massacres and creating many Nazi analogies.” Pompeo spoke about Israel’s diversity and the religious rights enjoyed by everyone in the country. “Israel is not a racist country. It must recognize any conference that promotes unsubstantiated claims to be false.

Pompeo said he was pleased that many countries did not attend the forthcoming conference, but “it says who it is. The United States should never support fundamental slanders against Israel and we should never allow our credibility to go viral. Anti-Semitism in the Durban Declaration.”

Pompeo said the United States must continue to deepen its commitment to racial equality and not adopt the Durban Declaration, but adopt the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations in 1948.

Pompeo referred to the Trump administration Voted against Funding for the event commemorating the controversial 2001 Durban Declaration and Action Plan (DTPA). Democrats and Republicans have long opposed the Durban Declaration since its adoption in 2001, citing concerns that it was anti-Israel and anti-Jewish.

A resolution passed this summer by the UN General Assembly to next year’s meeting called for “the elimination of racism, racial discrimination, racism and related tolerance and comprehensive action and pursuit.” Durban Declaration and Action Plan. “

Kelly Croft, the then US ambassador to the World Organization, told the General Assembly last year that “after twenty years, there is nothing to celebrate or recognize the Durban Declaration.” “It promotes the control of freedom of expression. It goes against the glorious goal of fighting separatism and racism and racism.

During an opposition conference on Sunday, the South African parliamentarian and leader of the African Christian Democratic Party, the Rev. Fr. Kenneth Mesho warned against using the word “racism” against Israel. “Those who accuse Israel of being a racist state are really disappointed or suffering from propaganda and dream of lying to those who hate Israel for any reason and destroying the state of Israel.”

Opponents of Israel on racist charges say: “Millions of black people in South Africa underestimate the pain they have suffered as a result of racism. Whoever says that Israel is a racist state, we underestimate the suffering.

Oscar-winning actor John White said, “It is the duty of all good men of all religions to express their anger and to hear the truth.” “Those who apologize for this barbarism, those who prepare the campaign for the Palestinian victims, those who refuse to recognize that anti-Semitism has the power to destroy the Jewish state,” he said of the UN conference.

Israeli Ambassador to Israel Gilad Erdon, quoting Guterres on the development and dangers of anti-Semitism in 2018, added: “This week, the UN Security Council called on anti-Semitism. Not only that, but it is also morally necessary.

It’s okay if Israel is explicitly mentioned at this week’s Durban conference, calling it “the rot of its core, the fruit of a poisonous tree in its aftermath.” Very important. His ambitions. Remember not to repeat the sad mistake.

Erdon made it clear that the fight against racism, like the others at the counter conference, was very important: “It does not mean that we should in any way reduce our commitment to the fight against racism. The Jewish people in Israel must be at the forefront of this struggle. There is nothing more natural than joining hands against discrimination and humanity.

Erdogan predicted that more countries would boycott the conference. “Our demand that countries refuse to participate in the Durban process should be an equally strong demand against any form of racism, no matter where it appears.”

Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, last week Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs cited “Strongly opposes” attacks on Durban conference

The statement said: “The Palestinian people continue their classic struggle against Israeli racism and see themselves as an integral part of the struggle against all forms of formal racism and discrimination. In this regard, Palestine is breaking down moral corruption and political malpractice.

Anne Hersberg, legal adviser to the Jerusalem-based research firm NGO Monitor, told the Forbes News that the removal of the turban would help the UN. To deal with racism.

“While this is good, many countries have refused to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2001 anti-Semitic Durban Conference, which is not enough,” Herzberg said. “The conference’s anti-Semitic report and agenda continue to guide and encourage all UN action against racism, but are strongly encouraged by diplomats and UN officials. It has been replaced by a mechanism to promote global human rights.