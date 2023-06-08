continued career in the United States – Soccer International

Lionel Messi continues his career in the United States. The striker has Wednesday evening in an interview with the Catalan newspapers SPORT And Mundo Deportivo announced that he had opted for an adventure at Inter Miami FC.

News leaked on Wednesday morning that there were two options left for the 35-year-old Messi: return to Barcelona or move to America. The Saudi adventure of Al-Hilal would then have already been filmed. In the afternoon, Messi disappointed Barcelona: he will not return to Camp Nou.

Messi played no fewer than 778 games for Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer two years ago. Last season, the striker was good for sixteen goals and sixteen assists with the champion of France. Despite these good numbers, it never looked like Messi would extend his contract in Paris. The Parc des Princes supporters regularly mocked him and even offered him a whistle concert before his farewell match.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who became world champion with Argentina in December, is now leaving Europe. At Inter Miami, he became a teammate of Dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsman.

Watch all our videos here

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”