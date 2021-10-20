Content in multiple languages- How do you do this?

Content has become the content of our fast-changing world. We humans have always wanted to be entertained in one way or another. We browse the company’s websites, read magazines and look at the flyers that came in the mail. As a company, of course, you have to take this into account. How do you make sure you reach as many people as you can? In this article you will learn all about doing business in multiple languages ​​…

Potential customers abroad



Anyone who does business online these days immediately does internationally. The Internet allows us to transcend our physical boundaries and reach customers and future customers instantly. Although national borders are no longer a barrier, there is often still a language barrier. Companies behind search engines like Google are doing everything they can to remove that language barrier. They have already made great strides with “automatic web translation” and Google translation. However, there is still a lot of work to be done, because such translation machines are never as good as real humans.

Poorly translated websites can block new customers. Of course it all sounds a little less professional. Also, this makes some people suspicious because translation machines are often used by foreign fraudsters. This shows the importance of presenting your content in multiple languages. But how do you do it better?

You can of course start translating texts yourself. For this you can use your own knowledge or follow a training class to expand your knowledge. It takes a lot of time and you are not sure of a good quality. Calling a translation company might be a good idea …

Only the best are enough



What many companies are already doing today is translating their website into English. To make sure no mistakes are made, they often call a professional translation company Translation company Translavic. Such translation agencies use professionally trained people to translate your content.

Do you really want to attract foreign customers? Then you can definitely present your website in their own language. It will definitely take some more time, but it will pay off in the end. After all, in your own language, you feel more spoken than in a universal language like English.

The translation agency focused on specific languages. For example, some people specialize in this Oriental Language, others are more focused on Northern European languages. Each company has its own specialties.

Additional Benefits of a Translation Company



Aside from the fact that the staff of a translation company have specific training, many of them also know the local culture of other countries. When we set up our Dutch website, we mainly took into account Dutch customs and practices. Our website can also serve in Belgium because their language and culture fit in closely with ours.

However, if we want to do business internationally with other countries, such as the United States or Russia, we must take into account that they have different habits. To better deal with these customers, it is a good idea to hire someone who knows the local culture. Discuss this with the translation company in advance.

Another big advantage is that in this way you sometimes interact with people of foreign descent. The big advantage of this is that you can immediately test the international character of your product. In some countries they may not be open to the products you offer. In that case, it would be a shame to invest so much money in it.

Finally, translation agencies can also take the creative side in some cases. Some translation agencies also offer the opportunity to bring in new content in addition to translations of existing content. They can instantly translate this new content into different languages ​​so it will be instantly ready for your international website.

Finally



Doing business internationally requires an international professional approach. You can call a translation company to translate your content quickly, efficiently and efficiently. As we have discussed, there are several benefits to this. We hope you now understand what you can do better. Good luck!