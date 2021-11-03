Consultation with the municipality and the Water Office about the cycle path is blocked: the Council of Reimerswaalse wants a final attempt at conversation

This is an impossible situation for Wilma Nelis, who has lived along the Kanaalweg near Vlake for forty years. She and her husband have not been able to reach their home by bicycle for several months. Cycling along the Kanaalweg is dangerous because the road has been turned into a motorway. The road and dike belong to the Water Board, but they are unwilling to cooperate on a solution, Both said.

Pay half for a new road

“The construction of a new road costs ten thousand euros. Although the road is not the property of the municipality, it is our inhabitants. That is why we are prepared to cover half of the costs. But the Water Authority still does not want to cooperate, ”says the adviser.

Ultimate attempt

However, the city council is not giving up. A motion from ChristenUnie, which calls on the Reimers-Waalse council to make a final attempt at discussion, can count on a majority on the council. Even if Alderman Both does not see the point of continuing the consultations. The PvdA and CDA parties want to find a solution anyway and are lobbying their party members within the Water Board. The SGP also wants to keep talking and supports the ChristenUnie motion.

Hoping for a quick fix

For now, Wilma Nelis has to wait and see: she is forced to cross the road and the adjacent Kanaaldijk with her bike to join a trail behind. She is present at the board meeting as an auditor and has also addressed the board members beforehand. “I hope there will be a solution soon,” she sighs. “It’s not doable for me and my family.”

