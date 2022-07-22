Construction of a new fire station and office in Zeeland has begun

Wed, Jul 20, 4:33 PM

ZEELAND – The safety region and the Brabant-Noord fire brigade are building a new office and fire station on the Voederheil in Zeeland. The new building will be realized by Van der Heijden Bouw en Ontwikkeling de Schaijk.

The North Brabant fire brigade, with 38 fire stations, provides daily firefighting within the North Brabant Safety Region. The new fire station houses the fire brigade volunteers of the Zeeland fire station. The building will also serve as a regional office with 40 to 50 workstations for employees of the North Brabant security region. In order to improve the efficiency and accessibility of services, the new fire station and office location will have more regional functions. There will be a place for training volunteer firefighters and a logistics center for the supply, maintenance of equipment and washing of firefighters’ outfits for the fire stations in the region.

New construction

The new building on the Voederheil has a floor area of ​​approximately 3,500 m² spread over two floors and a large outdoor area. Attention to people’s well-being, energy saving and circular construction are important aspects and are reflected in its design and development. Keywords are sustainable and healthy. The new location will be a place where people can meet, network and collaborate.

Planning

Preparation of the land for construction began in mid-July. Construction is expected to be completed within a year. In the summer of 2023, employees and volunteers of the North Brabant Safety Region and the fire brigade will be able to move into the new building.