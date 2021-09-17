Concerns about a complete electricity grid: grid manager and employers want to act

In more and more places in the Netherlands there is no longer any space on the electricity grid. The employers’ organization VNO-NCW is concerned and advocates unconventional and creative solutions. The largest network operator in the Netherlands, Liander, does not control the government.

The demand for electricity is high and will only increase in the years to come. From homes to businesses, to cars and data centers; growth only increases. “There is enough capacity for housing, but there may not be enough for, for example, a supermarket or a school,” said Peter Hofland, spokesperson for Liander.

Charging stations and a biodiesel generator

New bottlenecks were added this week in the Amsterdam area. Bart Drenth, president of MKB Amsterdam, finds, for example, that a distribution center in the city is struggling to get charging stations, so that they can start driving electric buses.

A multifunctional center with a primary school and a library in the village of Rutten, in the Noordoostpolder, has been running for months with a biodiesel generator because there is no space on the electricity grid.

Grid operator Liander is grappling with capacity issues in Noord-Holland and Noordoostpolder, among others: