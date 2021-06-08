Passengers from some countries now traveling to Morocco are required to spend 10 days in isolation in one of the hotels designated by the Moroccan government. This rule also applies to those who have been fully vaccinated. According to the press The challenge However, this rule poses major practical problems.

Moroccan travelers returning to Morocco must provide a health certificate, a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, travel authorization by the Ministry of the Interior, and hotel bookings at one of the six hotels designated for consultation. With the Moroccan government. In addition, 10 days of isolation after arrival is mandatory. Moroccan airports are concerned about stricter regulations that could block passengers.

Also read: Morocco opens its airspace to the world’s Moroccan people

An important issue is that Morocco did not suspend its flights to countries such as Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mauritania, the United States, Qatar, Dubai, Canada and Saudi Arabia, which did not implement the rule in May.

The state of emergency in Morocco will remain in effect until July 10, 2021. Flights to Morocco will resume on June 15.