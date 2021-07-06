Complete improvement in design including Grand Prix for Deodorant title

Through Degree Inclusive, Unilever, along with Wunderman Thompson, created the world’s most inclusive deodorant. At the Cannes Lions International Creativity Festival, it won the Grand Prix in the Invention category.

It seems so simple: having a good workout, spraying or rolling with deodorant after a shower and you feel fresh again to begin with. This is not so clear to millions of people around the world. They could not understand the roller or bushing due to disability. So they avoid situations where you can sweat or solve it with the help of others. However, in the end, everyone can use deodorant on their own. Thus, the idea of ​​an inclusive deodorant was born.

Wunderman Thompson Argentina came up with the idea and Unilever, a longtime customer of Wunderman Thomson, immediately embraced it. Graduation is a deodorant known primarily in the United States. We know this under the brand name Rexona in the Netherlands. The collaboration between Wunderman Thompson, Unilever and many other experienced professionals (with disabilities) eventually led to a product with a unique design. Should be used by people with visual and physical disabilities.

Christina Mallan is one of the designers of the team. She Inclusive design and access leader In Wunderman Thompson. Mallan, paralyzed from being able to use his hands, Previously Tommy Hilfiger was involved in a clothing line that included Adaptive. The success of Degree Cover and Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive shows that inclusive design (especially in beauty and care products) is making an improvement.

“It’s about quality of life,” Mallan says. ‘Everyone, including the disabled. It is noteworthy that while intelligent people are still finding better AR and VR solutions and developing more fast computers, until recently no one really thought about important things. Such as the quality of life of people with disabilities. I am relieved and proud that we have now begun to create life-changing products for many of us. ‘

Boss Gorston is involved in the development of Degree Inclusive as Wunderman Thompson, Global Chief Creative Officer. “Winning the Grand Prix is ​​very special. The fact that this happens with a progressive company like Unilever in the innovation segment is extra special. At Wunderman Thompson, we like ideas at the crossroads of technology, creativity and humanity. Degree Inclusive is a great example of this. We hope this award will encourage brands and agencies to focus more on inclusive design. Because good design should always be inclusive. ‘