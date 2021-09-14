Company wants to bring extinct woolly mammoth back to life

The elephant’s DNA is altered by adding gigantic features such as thick hair and a thick layer of fat, both of which protect against the cold.

The embryos from the cross are then introduced into Asian elephants, which are in danger of extinction. If that doesn’t work, the choice is artificial uteri.

New habitat

If all goes as planned, Colossal hopes the first calves will be born in six years. One of the initiators told the Guardian that the goal was to “create a cold-resistant elephant that behaves and looks like a mammoth.”

There are also criticisms from a scientific point of view the research, whose goal is not only to bring back the woolly mammoth, but also to give the Asian elephant a new habitat on the Siberian tundras.

Among other things, there are doubts as to whether the existing elephants want to mate with the “new” mammoths.