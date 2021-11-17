Companies donate 20 portable oxygen machines to ministry





20 oxygen concentrators were received Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This oxygen machines were donated by two Surinamese companies.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health, Minister Albert Ramdin of BIBIS received the gesture. “Covid care takes a lot of attention from us, so we are happy with the contribution from a private company,” Ramdin said. K&K Heritage Group and Innodata Suriname each donate 10 machines to healthcare.

“We are working with and for people,” says K&K Heritage Group director Chivaro Gajadien, referring to his contribution to helping Covid care. The DeVilbiss oxygen machine is portable and can be easily used elsewhere. It is electronically controlled and delivers 5 liters of oxygen per minute.

According to Ramdin, the Ministry of Health itself will determine the distribution. “These are machines that have already been used in Suriname and have proven to be useful. For individual care in the different alternative sites, but also for the interior and neighborhoods, DeVilbiss oxygen machines for healthcare will be useful, ”said Ramdin.