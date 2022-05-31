Communications Advisor Science – Fundraising Magazine

The Brain Foundation has been doing everything it can to ensure brain health for everyone for over 30 years. We believe everyone should be able to get the most out of life. Whoever you are. Whatever your brain condition.

For more than 30 years, we have been making connections between different types of disorders. Because if you learn something about one condition, it can also be meaningful for another. In this way, we find more and more solutions to keep the brain healthy, to treat it better and to help people with a brain disorder to participate in society. To achieve this, we collaborate with researchers, professionals, patients and the public. Every day again. Together, we have one goal in mind: healthy brains for all. We want to be there for everyone and, where possible, help everyone. By continuing to examine how disorders can be prevented or treated and by ensuring that people with brain disorders can participate in society. We do this by funding research and innovations, providing information and putting the importance of our brains on the agenda everywhere.

Think about what we can do together. For our Communication & Information team, we are immediately looking for a proactive and pragmatic communication advisor (32 hours).

Tasks

In the treatment impact area, we fund research and innovations to create treatments that cure, stop, or slow brain disorders or improve the quality of life for people with a brain disorder. In this position, you translate scientific research and innovation projects funded by the Brain Foundation into (information) and communication (plans) texts and involve relevant professional target groups in our work.

You…

are experts in translating scientific content into comprehensible and pleasantly readable texts for the target group

develops and implements an annual plan to grow, maintain and engage our network of (scientific) professionals

communicates and writes texts on (the impact of) research and innovation projects funded by the Brain Foundation

makes various texts and expressions such as grant newsletters, call texts, web texts and other content

carries out communication plans (whether as project manager or not) for various projects and studies that the Brain Foundation (co-)allows and carries out

works with the Brain Foundation’s communications strategy as a framework to co-achieve the impact goal Treat

is part of the Communication team, and participates in multidisciplinary project teams working on the Treat impact target

Job requirements and profile

We are looking for a proactive and sensitive information/communications professional. Someone with high personal motivation and a commitment to our mission: healthy brains for all. You think of the target audience, you’re a good writer by nature, and you’re practical and results-oriented.

You have…

relevant comprehensive education (e.g. (scientific) communication, public relations and/or journalism) at minimum HBO or academic work and thinking level

knowledge and experience in developing communication plans and developing various online and offline resources

experience with one or more content management and/or marketing automation systems

excellent command of the Dutch language and a fluent pen

at least 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience

And you fit into the Brain Foundation if you naturally embody our core values:

you have the courage to choose and hold a position, and dare to experiment

you enjoy working together inside and outside the organization and bringing out the best in others

you are concerned about the needs of our supporters and the target groups we work for; it requires coordination, testing and reliable and careful action

you work expertly and with professional knowledge on healthy brains for all

Our offer

A varied, stimulating and independent position within a growing organization with enthusiastic and committed colleagues!

We work in a hybrid way, in principle half from The Hague and half from home.

We offer an annual contract, salary depends on relevant work experience and ranges from €3,006.83 to a maximum of €4,478.85 gross per month excluding 8.5% vacation pay for one working week of 36 hours.

Lots of vacation days.

The Brain Foundation has its own terms of employment.

Inform and apply

Interested? Do you want to make a difference with us and help further develop The Brain Foundation into the greatest champion of healthy brains? Apply now! The Brain Foundation wishes to strengthen inclusiveness and diversity within the organization. Because it is precisely the differences that help us to do our job even better. We are curious about you and your background!

Would you like to know more about the position or would you like to meet with us before applying? Please contact Christel Sohier, Communication & Information Manager via [email protected] or by phone at 06-30995354. Immediately enthusiastic? Send your cover letter and CV (until June 27) to Mariska van den Berg, HR Advisor via [email protected] citing ‘vacancy Communications Advisor Science’. The selection interviews will take place in week 27.

The acquisition in response to this vacancy is not appreciated.