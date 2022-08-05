An elusive Friesian village of 400 houses B. Residents have to drive thirty kilometers to get to the town hall in Zur. They pass through nine villages on the way. In that thirty kilometer journey, they encounter a traffic light, a bridge. The road was empty after 8 pm.

René Strijland Worked in house construction.

But rural and outlying areas have 10 Mbit fiber optic cable. By transport Electric buses from PostNL, FedEx, DHL and Deutsche Bahn: A sweater ordered in Bijenkorf in the evening is on the pavement the next morning. You can buy turmeric and order a frozen weekly meal at the recently refurbished SPAR. HelloFresh and Jumbo’s delivery vans keep the competition sharp.

On the outskirts of the village, men work iron. They load profiles into their trucks and form construction teams. For example, they built the Heineken Music Hall and Baguis de Swijr in Amsterdam, the columns of the Erasmus MC where Ernst Kuypers held his press conferences until recently, the annex of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hockse Rijnstraat and the new construction of the Supreme Court in the 600-ton Mollieveld. That steel should have been covered with marble: it was very chic.

In addition to steelmen, an aluminum welder provides parts for superyachts that are further assembled offshore. A Frisian horse breeder between B. and H. can send jet-black horses popular in the United States on a Monday or Wednesday flight from KLM to New York. Thanks to this trade, he was able to buy his farm free from the baron, the remnant of the landed gentry.

Comment editors come up with a topic for this summer series, and you write essays with great arguments. Cats have been banned from roaming freely in parts of Australia for the past few weeks because of the huge impact on biodiversity. Also in the Netherlands, cats catch many birds and small mammals. So next week’s assignment: Ban stray cats. You can send the text (max. 600 words) to [email protected] no later than August 10, on the other hand.

Fifteen times to America

A stockbroker lives in his own world and drives investors crazy at the Randstad with his advice. A couple of lawyers drive to the courthouse in Amsterdam once a week and then deliver judgments at home. A farmer builds a goat shed to supply a Chinese factory in Heerenwein. A pig farmer from Brabant who moved outside of a regional plan wants to move to 5,000 to 9,000 pigs. ICT professionals are also working from home to manage peripheral municipalities from the street.

And Aunt Annie, who has given back every penny in her life three times, has already flown to the States fifteen times. Iris came back from South America. Go check it out in Ibiza, said the founder. The boat painter returned with exciting stories about the Northern Lights.

In short, the distinction between the Randstad and the countryside is nonsense. Randstad didn’t understand that.

European natural law

The Netherlands is a delta: very fertile, densely populated and a maze of trade flows. Common European natural law does not apply here. Dutch ‘nature’, these are the areas where we can’t do anything in our delta approach, in which everything must be used.

Nitrogen divides the country, but it is European law that distracts the Netherlands. No one can go back and forth anymore; The bureaucracy slowly discovered that she was eating her own tail. Valkenburg Airport is the best example of how stuck we are: it’s a great construction site of about 10,000 people, owned by the state, next to the Wassenaars hills, with lots of job opportunities, and a very desirable place for suburbanites to live. in the area. However, a permanent building permit cannot be prepared legally even for a single house here.

Someone needs to initiate emergency legislation. Just look at the Germans getting out of their Russian gas mess after recently ditching European environmental law. The European Nature Guidelines must be legally recognized.