Comment on the nanny [Prime Video] – Review on FilmTotaal

Direction: Nikyatu Jusu | Script: Nikyatu Jusu | cast: Anna Diop (Aisha), Michelle Monaghan (Amy), Sinqua Walls (Malik), Leslie Uggams (Kathleen), Morgan Spector (Adama) and others | Playtime: 99 minutes | Year: 2022

An exciting film with a slow pace is called a “slow burn”. There are moviegoers who love it, but there’s no guarantee that this type of movie will gradually pick up speed or come to a heartbreaking ending. Nanny is an example. The plot is inescapable and when the predictable conclusion is finally pronounced, there are still four minutes before the start of the credits. If you always take it slow, you should have made time for that too.

Aïsha is hired as Rose’s nanny, a job she gladly accepts to pay for her own son’s passage from Africa to the United States. It soon becomes clear that Rose’s family has a cross, but the one in the most trouble is Aisha herself. She begins to have strange dreams and eventually even hallucinations and fainting. She has no idea what is going on.

Nanny was produced by Jason Blum. This man makes movies on a treadmill (and that treadmill is high-speed), which makes it almost impossible that you haven’t seen something from his hand. Most of his work is horror, because he knows there is a large audience for it. Luckily, not just bloody blows or ghosts slamming doors loudly; it gives the filmmakers a chance and sometimes there is slow drama between the two with a touch of the supernatural.

But in fact you can Nanny call it a drama movie. The other genre is pasted on it to attract viewers and they may be disappointed. You can’t blame them because calling something horror creates expectations. The trailer actually sells this movie with chilling images and the statement that it belongs to the director of The invisible Mana pure nail biter.

If the marketing had left it to the drama, there would undoubtedly be a little more appreciation for it. Yes, there is a minimal touch of paranormal talent, but that can also be interpreted as maternal instinct. Now you are always waiting for something that will never come. This steals credit for a promising lead actress Anna Diop and tight cinematography.

After all, it’s certainly not a complete failure. Not only Anna Diop (we) excels, the entire cast is quietly on a roll. You sympathize with Aïsha’s frustration at having to ask for her money from visibly warm people, that Rose’s mother impose her own uncertainty about motherhood and the constant postponement of reuniting with her own son.

Horror comes in the form of delusions. And there too much hay was taken on the fork. First there is Anansi in the form of a spider, but there is also a mermaid (which are evil demons in African culture) and also a snake. The universe tries to say something to Aisha, but with the message going all over the place, we understand that she is confused. However, the solution is quite obvious.

Sets Nanny Don’t expect to be offered a slow arthouse drama and you won’t be unhappy with it. Except for the rushed ending. It is precisely a moment when one would like to learn quietly how this story unfolds, but the film closes it quickly. Blum is a hero for producing movies and giving creators a chance, but a drama class would do him good.

Nanny can be seen at First video.