News Item | 12-12-2022 | 5:42 p.m

On August 15, 2021, the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the Taliban. In the ensuing chaos and panic, hundreds of Afghans were evacuated from Kabul airport. It turned out to be a work of great influence. This applies to deportees, but certainly to the military personnel involved, diplomatic staff and all those who helped people leave the country. Today, 133 of them received the Commemorative Medal for International Work with the hook NEO (Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation) Kabul 2021 at Schowburg Rosenthal.



Enlarge the image



The Netherlands transported people from Kabul by C-17 transport aircraft and 2 C-130 Hercules. This was done in close collaboration with commandos, marines, a maréchaussée unit of the Special Security Task Force and the Ministry of External Affairs. They were supported from Islamabad.



Enlarge the image



Frustration All seats were removed from the C-130 transporters to accommodate as many people as possible. The evacuees lay shoulder to shoulder on the floor, long straps for belts. State Secretary Christoph van der Maat: “But especially the moments when you faced the desperation of the Afghan refugees will always be remembered.” In the outer ring, the Taliban used force to control the crowd. “At the same time, you are bombarded with messages from the Netherlands: do you want to take some people to the gate?”, said van der Mat. “It seems so easy. In the Netherlands, we don’t see how serious it really is.



Enlarge the image



Simmi Poetsema 3 Commandos made a breakthrough by finding a gate to the south. One of them was Corporal First Class Simmy Potsema. He died in a shooting in the US this summer. Van der Mat: “Simmy means a lot to the forces, to his comrades and to this mission. You can tell this operation was made for Simmy. We will never forget him.



Enlarge the image



Hollandgate At the newly discovered gate, the soldiers had a better view and were able to allow the evacuees to approach. Holland Gate is a fact. Chief of the Armed Forces, General Onno Eiselsheim: “In critical situations, the people on the ground know best what is needed to make the operation successful. So you are given freedom of choice. It sometimes led to terrible embarrassments.” For example, it was agreed with the Taliban that evacuees could also be brought in by bus. Eichelsheim: “But can you suddenly trust the Taliban, your enemy for 20 years? It is not known whether the bus option will be abandoned and Holland Gate will be profitable and the operation will continue. It became one – one. That’s why we were able to free more people.