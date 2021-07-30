



The famous Surinamese comedian Pres Juriaantje, whose real name is Cleon Juiaans, is one of the people who bought a vaccination card. He would have paid 70 € for a card attesting that he was fully vaccinated. It is remarkable that he actually called on people to get vaccinated.

The comedian could not be reached for comment. An investigation would show that he paid the money to one of the recruiters to be entitled to a vaccination card, although he was not vaccinated. He would also have been for the vaccination, but did not receive the injection.

In this case are already arrested four suspects. They are the nurse Jean Pierre D. (28), the brothers Witish B. (26) and Wiradj B. (24) and Cadoni G. (33). Witesh B. and Wiradj B. received sums of 40 to 50 euros per person. They recruited people near the injection point in Sana Budaya and told people who did not want to be vaccinated that they could get a vaccination certificate against payment of an amount in euros.

After payment of the requested sum, these persons were escorted to the Sana Budaya drive-thru point. There, they passed the admission interview normally. When it was their turn to get stuffed, these people were taken care of by nurse Jean Pierre D.

In doing so, he pretended to administer the vaccine to people, but sprayed the medicine in the air or on the ground. After undergoing the observation, these customers left the scene with the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.