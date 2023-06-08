You’d think someone with the drive and talent of Mark Rutte would be reassured to know he’s suitable for other jobs as well. That he can go to a multinational, to the board of directors of a board of directors, as an independent consultant, a pianistcroon. He would even get through his retirement carefree – taking a quiz here, reading the summer hit with Gordon there. He’s also been teaching at a high school for years, so I’m guessing he’s not doing worthless work there either.

But there’s only one job Mark Rutte wants, and if that job isn’t his anymore, then Mark Rutte’s done, and that’s to be Prime Minister of our country. In recent years, he has dug the heels of his patent leather shoes so deeply into the sand that he now carries relics of a distant past. Nobody can take him away, he sure doesn’t want to leave on his own, when the time comes they have to drag him out of the Torentje, office chair and all, ten strong men, while he tears up an antique desk with his nails.

The Groningen debate (such a euphemistic name that I secretly hoped the House would discuss the underperformance of the relegated football club, but I forgot that they had already stopped winning there last year) was a big déjà vu. Rutte to account, mea culpa, furious opposition, attenuating coalition, shame, Rutte has learned the lessons, does not think of resigning – what do they think -, motion of censure, nothing to fear.

When the time comes they have to drag him, chair and all, ten strong men, out of the Torentje

In the meantime, he gave a master class in language gymnastics. There was old material, some new hits too. For example, he became very specific when the opposition asked Rutte why this matter was different from the one surrounding benefits, after which his former cabinet resigned. Answer: incomparable, everything went wrong with the Supplementary Affair, in essence, gas extraction started decades ago as something good, something good with collateral damage.

The new favorite phrase was “mental ultimate responsibility”. In any case, Rutte was “mentally responsible as a last resort”. It wasn’t clear to me what he meant, but I guess it mainly means we need to know that everything affects him a lot and that doesn’t mean he’s actually responsible and has to attach consequences clear about this, what the Assembly, the people of Groningen and the parliamentary inquiry committee itself are saying.

Mark Rutte, he thought, is the key, the right man to lead the recovery, like a drunk student who says after ten beers he really can still drive.

Speaking of responsibility: he does not punish himself, because neither does the rest of the Netherlands. Election after election. Then a large group of people are jointly responsible. At least mentally.

Frank Huiskamp replaces Marcel van Roosmalen on Wednesday and Friday of this month.