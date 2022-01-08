Coach Nico Haak looks back: Football Analysis Room must help Hoogeveen further

The space is intended for all coaches to analyze and prepare matches with their team. Along with all kinds of technical gadgets, the whole space exudes a football atmosphere and club culture is returning. Everything has been thought of. The head coach and responsible for youth training Nico Haak is very satisfied. “It gives us so many more possibilities to apply match analyzes as coaches for both senior and youth. Of course it is very much in tune with these times to make players better in this way. “That this is now possible in a room that completely breathes football is of course great. This club is still very much alive and in this way we hope to take everything to an even higher level.”