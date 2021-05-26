Coach Jürgen Klinsmann sees a job as coach of Tottenham Hotspur. “Of course I would think about it. If Spurs pay off you take it very seriously,” the former Germany international said on UK channel Sky. President Daniel Levy has his number, Klinsmann knew that. “He can always call.”

Following José Mourinho’s resignation last month, Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a successor. Klinsmann played football for the London club in the 1994/95 season and was voted England Footballer of the Year that season. “I had the best time of my life there,” said the 56-year-old former German national coach. “This club means a lot to me.”

Klinsmann was still the national coach of the United States from 2011 to 2016 and worked eighteen months for two months as the head coach of Hertha BSC, where he had traded a managerial role for a place. on the bench. It was not a success. “In football it can go fast,” said Klinsmann, who said he never thought he would become the national coach of Germany and the United States. “But you have to be open, always think of new challenges. Why not the Spurs?”