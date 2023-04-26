Coach Arjan Taaij is happy that American Kyle McCauley has signed up with Samen Lycurgus volleyball team in Groningen

American setter Kyle McCauley will also play next season with the volleyball team Samen Lycurgus in Groningen.

The 24-year-old, who joined Tritons University in San Diego last summer, has extended his contract with the team for another year. ,,I enjoyed playing for Lycurgus last season,” said McCauley from the United States, where he temporarily returned. ,,Unfortunately, the season ended a little earlier for us (because we missed the last games for the title, editor’s note) than expected. I’m really looking forward to coming back to Groningen to improve personally and do better as a team than last season.”

One of the Premier League’s best passer-runners

McCauley has become one of the Premier League’s best passers in the Championship pool. He’s been an important offensive force this season. The technically proficient and stable player will soon join the national team’s training program in Anaheim in his home country.

He is a very complete player

The Lycurgus coaching staff, led by head coach Arjan Taaij, wanted to keep McCauley in the squad: Kyle has become one of the Netherlands’ best passers in recent months. He is a very complete player, with whom we hope to take a new step next year.”

After the contract extension with McCauley and the Luuk Hofhuis, Guus Boer and Jeffrey Klok already engaged for next season, Lycurgus’ selection currently consists of four players.