Cloned jumping stallion Arko III – Horses.nl

In the United States, a clone of the Olympic stallion Arch III (s. Argentinus) born. This was announced by the Hales family of Shaw Farm Stud in England. They were the owners of the Arko III, which died in January 2021, as well as the cloned foal.

“We are looking forward to breeding many more champions of this fantastic line,” say the owners. “There is still a lot of frozen Arko III semen available, but the main focus with the new clone is the breeding service. It is not yet clear whether the colt will ever be released into the sport.

From a piece of skin

The clone is made from a small piece of Arko III skin used by the US laboratory Gemini Genetics. In any case, the foal will remain in the United States for the next few months.

Sport and breeding

The original Arko III was very successful in show jumping with Nick Skelton, winning among others at Spruce Meadows and finishing tenth at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. Arko retired from the sport in 2008, but remained at stud until 2019. He has over 400 offspring listed on Horsetelex, including 19 approved stallions and over 30 children jump and jump internationally at 1.40m and above .

Source: Horse & Dog / Horses.nl