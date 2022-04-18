Clint is just Clint in ‘Cry Macho’ [Blu-ray]



In recent years, filmmaker, actor and living Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood has continued to deliver one movie after another. The western Cry Macho came out last year.This time, Eastwood based his film on the 1975 book of the same name by N. Richard Nash. The plot follows a former rodeo star (Eastwood himself) who is hired to reunite a young boy (Eduardo Minett) from Mexico with his father (Dwight Yoakam) in the United States.

With 58% on the Rotten Tomatoes tomatometer macho cry not so good at it though. “Cry Macho proves that Clint Eastwood is still an economical filmmaker and a charismatic screen presence, even if he’s not cut out for this particular project,” is the consensus of critics.

With $14.7 million at the box office after its theatrical release, it cost $33 million macho cry That’s no good, though the movie also appeared straight on HBO Max in the US.

4K UHD solid version

The film is now also available on disc. The 4K UHD version comes in a standard black case with two drives. On the front, we really only see Clint, who is already 91 years old.



In the cover you will find the 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs, with the extras on the Blu-ray disc. Of course, there is again excellent picture and HD sound (DTS-HD 5.1).

Extras included

Many extras are not included, only two. The first is the video Back in the saddle: the creation of Cry Macho in which we get a compelling look behind the scenes with the cast and crew of the western, of course also with Clint.

The second extra concerns the animals of the film, in particular the horses. In Macho and the Mustangs among other things, we examine how the recordings were made with these horses. Pretty nice to see.

macho cry

Miko is a former rodeo star and horse breeder who, in 1978, is tasked by an ex-boss with keeping her young son away from his alcoholic mother. Miko has to go to Mexico for this and has to endure the necessary setbacks with the boy. Meanwhile, he teaches the boy what it takes to be a good person.