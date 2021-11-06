Climate activist Greta Thunberg calls Glasgow climate summit a failure | Instagram

Behind the scenes, leaders of the North are refusing to act, Thunberg said in a speech to thousands of young people. According to the climate activist, the world powers are doing nothing about climate change. “But they can’t ignore us,” Thunberg told the young people.

The climate activist argued that those most affected by climate change are still not being heard. “But the facts don’t lie,” Thunberg said. To ensure that global warming is kept to 1.5 degrees, society must fundamentally change, the climate activist warned. She called it the result of the persistent failure of world leaders to tackle the climate crisis. “We’ve had enough of their blah blah blah.”

Thousands of protesters, mostly children and youth, called for more action on global warming with a climate march in Glasgow, where the COP26 climate summit is being held. Banners and protest panels carry texts such as “time to act” and “don’t give up on us”. A 9-year-old protester hopes “today will bring a change”. According to the young girl, “everyone can make a difference” in the fight against climate change.