Cléo’s parents (4) made their voices heard: ‘Grateful that we can once again hold our little girl’ | Abroad

Cleo was abducted overnight from a tent on a camping vacation on October 16 and was found Tuesday in Carnarvon, the exact Australian village where she lived with her parents. “We especially want to thank the Western Australian State Police, everyone who assisted with the initial search, the Carnarvon community, local businesses and of course our family and friends,” he said. stated in a press release.

“We are touched by the love and support we have received, not only from our own community, but from across Western Australia and across the country,” Cleo’s parents said. News of their daughter’s mysterious disappearance has also been widely followed abroad. Cleo was once nicknamed the ‘Australian Maddie’, named after the young British girl who disappeared years ago while on vacation in Portugal.

Officers found the girl in a locked house, a 36-year-old man was arrested. When asked by the police what her name was when they found the girl, she replied “My name is Cleo”. “We are so grateful to be able to hold our little girl in our arms again and that our family is whole again. As we try to get on with life, we ask that you respect our privacy. “