Clément concentrated for the top: “No room for error against PSG”. – Football news

The PSG champion receives AS Monaco from the hands of Philippe Clément at the Parc des Princes. PSG started the new season with a bang: they took 9 out of 9 and managed to score no less than 17 times in those three games. Monaco have 4 out of 9 points after three games and therefore already face an important game if they want to stay close to PSG.

“When you’re scared, it’s hard to compete with a team like PSG. PSG have great qualities, they’re walking on water right now. It’s up to us to play a good game, as we already have done this season.” PSG I’m currently in a period where they play one game a week, always with the same starting XI. This will change in the coming months, but for the moment it will be a big challenge for my team”, explained de Clément in a press conference before the match.

“To achieve something, you have to do everything right against PSG, there is no room for error. This team has exceptional qualities in small spaces, but also in depth. We cannot cover individually Messi, Neymar or Mbappé, we can on the contrary, we must defend collectively. We have a young team which wants to show its qualities and we will do everything”, continues the former coach of Club Brugge.