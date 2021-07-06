Clean, inexhaustible and always available energy: the UG Ocean Grazer project nominated for the Huibregtsen Prize

Clean, inexhaustible and always available energy. This is the goal of the Ocean Grazer project at the University of Groningen.

Two scientists from the University of Groningen have been nominated for the prestigious Huibregtsen Prize for their research on the Ocean Grazer project in which sustainable energy is extracted and stored from waves.

Harvest “infinite wave energy”

Professors Antonis Vakis and Bayu Jayawardhana will hear on October 4 at the Science and Society Evening at the Nieuwe Kerk in The Hague whether they will receive the prize for their research project “Harvesting the energy of infinite waves with the ‘Ocean Grazer’.

The Ocean Grazer, an invention of University of Groningen scientist Wout Prins, converts wave motion into energy and consists of a group of floating buoys, for example around a wind turbine.

This is linked to an energy storage system on the seabed, the Ocean Battery. Wave energy is converted into hydraulic energy, which is stored in the Ocean Battery. Jayawardhana: ,, By “releasing” hydraulic energy on a dynamo, the Ocean battery generates electricity, just like a hydroelectric power station. This electricity can be produced when it is needed most. According to the designers, they do not take up additional space, as it can be part of offshore wind farms.

A 1500 kilogram battery

Jayawardhana: ,, On Wednesday at Eemshaven, a prototype of the battery that stores wave energy (Ocean Battery) will be released into the water. This not only stores wave energy, but is also suitable for solar and wind power, for example. The construction weighs 1,500 kilos.

The Ocean Grazer won the first Ben Feringa Impact Award in November 2020.