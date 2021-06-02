Devon Conway scored a century in his testing debut as New Zealand enjoyed a prolific opening day with the Bats in their streak with England.

Opening Conway finished at 136 for failing to help the Black Caps close 246-3 to the Lords in the first two games between Nations.

Ole Robinson also influenced his England debut, with the Sussex tailor winning a 2-50, but it was tough work for all four members in an all-out attack, with captain Joe Root contributing 12 spin-overs.

Ross Taylor’s 14-year-old start at noon saw New Zealand sit at 114-3 after winning the toss and picking a bat, but Henry Nichols teamed up with Conway to share a stable position of 132 as England faded away.

True to England captain Aleister Cook’s previous record of 161 test appearances, James Anderson sacked a fit Ken Williamson again, seeing the New Zealand captain only return the ball to the stumps on the defensive to leave for 13.

Tom Latham also died from an inside edge, the only hole he fell in the first session when Robinson pitched it for 23.

Nonetheless, Conway impressed in sunny London, becoming the 12th New Zealander to celebrate the first experimental release in a century.

The 29-year-old was born in South Africa but was cleared to play for New Zealand in August 2020. He already admired playing white ball cricket at the highest level before he got his chance in the longer form .

His defining moment came in the final session with a fiery hit from his pillow to the side of the leg, one of 16 lefties the lefty has beaten in innings consisting of 240 deliveries so far.

Not yet 46, Nichols was happy to play second fiddle to his new teammate as the Black Caps set the stage for a big first-round hit.

From quick start to long play

Conway – the 281st player to represent New Zealand in the cricket test – has already made three one-day matches and 14 Twenty20s during his international career. In fact, his T20 winning percentage (59.1) is the highest of the 528 players who have been in at least 10 games.

He also set a record in his first test shot, overtaking Williamson 131 against India in November 2010 and being captain for the first time by a Black Caps rookie outside New Zealand.

Anderson is able to get Kane back

With a busy schedule, including a five-game streak against India that got off to a bad start, Anderson gave England a rare moment of success by ditching Williamson just after lunch.

He has now been sent off with his right hand seven times in tests, more than any other player. In fact, no other New Zealand drummer has fallen in shape for Anderson on more occasions.