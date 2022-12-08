City Council views are split on how to handle flash delivery services in Nijmegen

07/12/2022 22:46

Flink has a branch in downtown Nijmegen, but has already been reprimanded by the judge. Photo: Google Street View

NIJMEGEN – How should Nijmegen deal with flash delivery services that want to operate in the city? The municipality does not yet have a policy on this as it is a new development and invites the city council to establish policy frameworks. This was discussed in town hall on Wednesday evening. The council itself only wants to allow establishments on thoroughfares and thus keep them away from the city centre. The opinions of the various parties on the council are quite divided.

“No economy 24 hours a day”

A number of parties question whether Nijmegen should want to facilitate flash delivery services. “We are also aware that there is a demand for this,” says Ayse Terzi, adviser to GroenLinks. “But we’re still wondering if we as a municipality should be making it easier for people to be able to consume more and more.” Jonathan Koelewijn (CDA) is strongly opposed to flash delivery services. “It indicates where progress and convenience can cross a line. Should others suffer inconvenience because someone wants to receive their messages within 10 minutes? As far as we are concerned, we advise against it. This is not also not necessary for the SP.”A 24-hour economy is not a necessity for us,” says party supporter Noah Vetter. “Fast delivery drivers completely away from Nijmegen are also an option for us.” According to Alderman John Brom (City Party Nijmegen), the question of whether there will be a 24-hour economy in the city does not depend on the administrators: “Ultimately the citizens themselves decide whether they want a 24-hour economy.”

Not downtown

Reading therefore does not consider the city center as a suitable location for flash delivery services. “We are beautifying the city center, making it pedestrian, improving the living environment and making it a meeting place,” says Brom. “Flash delivery drivers have no place in between.” Sem Jetten (City Party Nijmegen): “We don’t think it’s desirable to have them in the city center either, but we also have to consider the consequences for flash delivery services, which would then have to move, and possible financial consequences. for the municipality. When it comes to SimplyNijmegen.NU, flash delivery services deserve a chance, but outside the city center. The PvdA is also pleased that the council has chosen to exclude flash delivery services from the centre. D66 comments: “How can a company fit into the public space if it is excluded from an important space like the city centre? asks councilor Sophie den Ouden. “If we provide the right frameworks and deliver custom work, I think there are plenty of locations in the canals and on the edges of the center that could be very suitable. Like the existing location on Karregas and in a side street of Van Welderenstraat.

Arteries and residential areas

When it comes to college, flash delivery services land on the arteries. “Or in places where forms of distribution already exist,” says Alderman Noël Vergunst (GroenLinks). “We already have quite a few in mind.” However, these roads still offer room for discussion. “I am thinking of St. Annastraat, Graafseweg and Willemsweg,” says Charlotte Brand (PvdA). “People just live there.” Tim Grielijkhuizen (Partij voor de Dieren): “While we don’t consider flash delivery services to be necessary, there is a need and we can live with locations close to arteries, provided they are not at proximity to residential areas. Prohibiting them completely seems difficult to us. The CDA wants flash delivery services completely outside of residential areas. Koelewijn: “Even if the journey time is longer as a result and the delivery costs have to be increased.” The PvdA wants Nijmegen to take the example of how Amsterdam deals with flash delivery services. “Let’s mostly allow them in corporate settings, where they can’t diminish the look of a neighborhood with their taped-up windows and added noise pollution,” Brand says. “In mixed areas then we could have a ‘no unless’ policy.”

provide space

The VVD wants to be inviting towards flash delivery services. “I have the hair on my neck because of all these people who think they have to decide for someone else what is necessary and what is not,” says party chairman Maarten Bakker . “We think in terms of opportunities and possibilities. Let’s give them space, let’s make good agreements with contractors to limit nuisance – for example by requiring them to set up an area inside for delivery drivers so that they do not linger outside – and enforce the remaining nuisances. It’s impossible to put something somewhere without some degree of inconvenience anyway, the point is that we regulate it so we can co-exist with each other. With good agreements, this could also be done in a residential area and in the city center. Better that than a hovel full of squatters.