Citrix saw it in its turnover In the third quarter 1 percent increase to $ 778 million. Net profit $ 52 million. The company announces that global jobs will improve the disappearing business.

Citrix reports US Stock Exchange Organization SEC:

“Citrix Systems’ Board of Directors approved the restructuring plan on November 14, 2021, in line with previously announced plans to improve performance. Subject to local law and consultation requirements.

The company currently expects to record a total of $ 130 million to $ 240 million in property defect fees associated with the pre-tax restructuring and restructuring plan. The pre-tax costs range from about $ 65 million to $ 90 million for layoffs, approximately $ 40 million to $ 75 million, and the ownership and other assets used to integrate the facilities, approximately $ 20 million to $ 75 million. 35 million in contract closing costs, approximately $ 5 million to $ 40 million in other fees associated with the deficiency and restructuring plan for some acquired assets. Most of these costs will lead to out-of-pocket expenses in the future, and the project is expected to be completed in about eighteen months. “