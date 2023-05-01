Citi’s Fraser has warned that the US debt ceiling debate could have dire consequences

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said Monday that the debt ceiling debate in the U.S. was having dire consequences, the same day the investment world breathed a sigh of relief that an ailing bank was bailed out by a major rival.

Debt ceiling turmoil is “more worrisome” than previous events, Fraser told the Milken Institute Global Conference.

However, after Congress narrowly passed a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, he said, Wall Street executives did not pick up the phone to call Washington to ask politicians how to deal with the problem.

JP Executives debated topics ranging from Morgan Chase’s rescue of First Republic Bank to how soon the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates at a time when the U.S. economy is showing signs of further recession.

In the face of uncertainty, Fraser did not say there was a global financial crisis, but he said there would be stress and focus on certain sectors. He also said that many people expect to earn a lot of money.