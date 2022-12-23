CIDI criticizes the “incendiary rhetoric” of new members of the Israeli government

AFP

The Center for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI) rejects the inflammatory rhetoric of some members of the new Israeli government. The Jewish Interests Organization writes that a day after Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is a new government and that his conservative Likud party will govern with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Leading politicians from these parties have made several statements lately that worry many liberal Israelis. Although Netanyahu stresses that he has formed a government for all citizens, Palestinians and the LGBTI community in particular often suffer greatly from his new coalition partners.

For example, the new security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir of the far-right Jewish Force party, said that soldiers and police who shoot Palestinians should, by definition, be immune from prosecution. Along with Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism Party – the new finance minister – he is also in favor of an annexation of the West Bank. He has been convicted several times, including for incitement to racism.

“Proud homophobe”

Yet another of Netanyahu’s new coalition partners, Avigdor Moaz of the far-right Noam faction, wants – as the self-proclaimed “proud homophobe” – abolish Gay Pride in Jerusalem, among others. With his idea that the LGBTI community is a danger for the family, he becomes responsible for the “Jewish national identity” post at the Ministry of Education.

“This rhetoric is not representative of Israel’s democratic values, its role as a homeland for all Jews, and its relentless quest for peace,” writes CIDI, without naming specific Netanyahu coalition partners. “We hope this rhetoric does not shape the domestic and foreign policies of the new administration.”

Future CIDI director Mestrum explains in an explanation that she is referring to Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, for example. “For example, they made statements against Arabs, Palestinians and the LGBTI community,” she says. “These are things that are not in line with the idea of ​​being a beacon of freedom that people generally have in Israel. There should just be equal rights for equal citizens, and they haven’t always spoken out for that.”

CIDI further writes that it is confident that Israel will strive to fulfill the promise of equality for all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity. , and that the government will remain committed to the prospects of peace.

Links with foreign countries

CIDI is by no means the only Jewish advocacy organization outside of Israel that is watching the new coalition with concern. Earlier this month, influential American Jewish organizations expressed concern. They fear, among other things, that extreme statements within the coalition will undermine support from American Jews.

Mestrum also acknowledges these concerns. “The Jewish community in the Netherlands is of course as diverse as the rest of our country, but I have certainly heard concerns from the Jewish community about what the coalition will bring, and also how it will affect ties with foreign countries.”