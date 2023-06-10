CIA reported to Belgium that Ukraine may have sabotaged Nord Stream

According to the United States, Russia is receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory. The plant could be operational early next year. A White House spokesperson said Friday. “We fear that Russia is collaborating with Iran to build Iranian drones in Russia.”

The planned location, according to the White House, is in the Tatarstan region, about 800 kilometers east of Moscow. The White House also says Russia has received hundreds of drones from Iran which it is using to attack Ukraine. The drones were built in Iran and shipped via the Caspian Sea.

Russia does not only receive drones, according to the spokesperson, Russia also helps Iran: “Russia has offered Iran unprecedented cooperation in the field of defense, including missiles, electronics and air defence”.

The White House calls the drone delivery a violation of United Nations rules and wants the United States to hold both countries accountable. Iran has admitted shipping drones to Russia, but that would have been before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he says. Moscow denies using Iranian drones in Ukraine. (AP)

