Church pews and chairs from the Jacobskerk for sale

Anneke Stans: “The possibilities only increase”

By Han van de Laar

WINTERSWIJK – It’s not an everyday occurrence, but the Jacobskerk’s wicker benches and chairs are for sale. The sale will continue until August 10. Anneke Stans, chairwoman of the board of stewards of the Protestant municipality of Winterswijk, explains the reasons. “Churches in the Netherlands don’t have it easy these days. The number of denominational believers has been declining for years. As a result, church visitation also decreases. It also affects finances. Less money is coming in, but the costs are only increasing. Churches have to support themselves and it is becoming more and more difficult.

Support base

Churches are looking for ways to maintain buildings and preferably also function. One of the options is to investigate whether an expansion of -social- functions is possible. Anneke: “We also previously examined whether the acquisition of the Jacobskerk by De Stichting Oude Gelderse Kerken was a possibility. We have also researched whether there is support for Winterswijk to take over the operation of the Jacobskerk itself. Fortunately, this enthusiasm turned out to be great. “It’s our church”, you hear. A working group has been created to implement it. We have great confidence in this and look forward to the working group plans!

Opportunities

The Jacobskerk already has a versatile program. In addition to ecclesiastical functions, there are also regular exhibitions, performances are given and the municipality of Winterswijk, for example, organized the New Year’s reception there in 2020. But since around 40 benches are firmly anchored to the ground and therefore have a fixed layout, the use of space is limited and not very flexible. This is why the stewards of the Church decided to have the pews removed and replaced with chairs. It is true that 400 seats are exchanged for 400 new seats, but since these are stackable chairs that can also be linked together, the possibilities have suddenly become several times greater. An ornament has been milled into the back of the new chairs, which can also be found in the windows. It also serves as a handle. The red color of a number of chair seats also fits well into the interior of the church and this way creative arrangements can be made throughout the church, including the chancel. This gives the workgroup that will operate the building many more possibilities, as the space is suddenly suitable for many other purposes. “We will also regularly rent the space for our own activities, so we will continue to hold church services there,” says Anneke.

Super quality hardwood

The benches, which are now being sold, were installed in the 1960s or 1970s and are made of Bankirai wood, experts say. It is a super quality hardwood and can also stand outside. You can buy a nostalgic wicker sofa or chair over the phone every weekday morning from the church office in the Zonnebrink Center, tel. 0543-512395. You can see them during the opening hours of the Jacobskerk. In Winterswijk, including the districts, the benches are delivered to your home, if necessary, for 5 euros per bank. You can order until August 10 and from August 15 the benches will be unscrewed and can be picked up by appointment or delivered to your home.

The pews, in particular, should be sold quickly. It’s a bit of nostalgia after all. As for the seats, only the good ones are sold. They must not crack, wobble, and the reed must not be broken. Additional volunteers are being sought for unscrewing and transportation. They can also report to the church office.

The following sizes are still offered: Benches with a length of 3.10 meters 62 euros each. With a length of 3.35 meters 67 euros each. With a length of 3.50 meters 70 euros each. Wicker chairs cost 10 euros and 15 euros a pair.

For more information on the Jacobskerk, see the website.

www.jacobskerkwinterswijk.nl