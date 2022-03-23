Chronological or algorithmic? Instagram gives users the choice of timeline

Instagram now gives users a choice of timeline composition. In addition to a chronology formed by an algorithm, it becomes possible to scroll the messages chronologically. Additionally, a user can choose between a timeline with all followed accounts and a timeline with “favorite” accounts.

Social media had been testing the novelty for months flux† This fulfills the desire of users to determine more for themselves what the timeline looks like.

Originally the food chronologically, but in 2016 Instagram switched to an algorithm. Since then, the order is determined by the user’s “preferences”, alternating with recommended accounts and advertising messages.

The default timeline is algorithmic. This can be adjusted by clicking on “home page” at the top left of the app. You can then choose from two chronological options: “next,” which shows posts from all subsequent accounts, and “favorites,” which only shows posts from favorite accounts.

Critique of algorithms

Twitter also switched from a chronological timeline to an algorithm in 2016, but that platform now gives users a choice of timeline order.

The European Commission and various civil rights organizations, among others, are critical of social media algorithmic timelines because tech companies don’t disclose how algorithms work. The European Commission has therefore long wanted users to be able to adjust their timeline.