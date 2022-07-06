Chromebooks Overview – Conclusion – Tweakers

I can already see people here expecting XPS quality from budget convertible Chromebooks. Yes, companies can make a Chromebook for 800 euros (also exists, from Samsung I thought), but then we miss out on all the interest of the Chromebook.

Storage for example; what good is a lot of storage on a Chromebook? The idea is that you do everything in Chrome and use cloud storage.

Or the color spectrum; as long as you have a decent IPS panel, I doubt anyone will complain about the image quality if you watch a bit of YouTube and Netflix.

In 2022, what I think is almost the most important thing about a Chromebook is the SoC. Due to today’s 7-year updates, you as a Chromebook target group also want this Chromebook to remain usable for those 7 years. You can buy a tricked out Chromebook with great colors, a nice screen, good build quality, and lots of storage, but if in 3 years it’s so slow you can’t watch 1080p60fps video on YouTube, it destroys everything the point of this 1. long updates.

I recently bought a Chromebook to work on Google Docs on the train. Acer model with an N4120 SoC, 15.6″ IPS display for €182.50. That’s fine, and just “good enough” for some browsing for the next 5-7 years.