Christian Horner interested in the arrival of Colton Herta: “It could be very interesting”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is ready to co-operate with a possible transfer of Pierre Gasly to Alpine and names IndyCar driver Colton Herta as the best replacement. There are still some hurdles in the way, as Herta does not yet have the necessary number of super license points.

The musical chairs within the royal class are slowly coming to an end. It was launched by Sebastian Vettel in early August. Fernando Alonso will defend the colors of Aston Martin next season, leaving a seat at Alpine, while Oscar Piastri moves to McLaren. The French racing team would like to take Gasly back to AlphaTauri, but things would not go well between him and Esteban Ocon. Herta is pictured at AlphaTauri and it’s not until the American gets the nod that Red Bull is ready to let Gasly go. Horner team boss goes to bed Motorsport.com what is the current state of affairs.

The article continues below the video

Herta on the radar

Herta is the youngest IndyCar winner ever so comparisons to Max Verstappen can be drawn. Yet the American royal class is different and a direct comparison is always difficult. The FIA ​​therefore distributes fewer points for a victory in the IndyCar Series and on this point it would now turn out badly. Herta would like to make the switch, but doesn’t have the necessary points to start.

Now that Formula 1 is extremely popular in America, the question is when a driver from this country will reappear on the grid. The sport welcomes the arrival of a rider from the United States, but it respects the rules regarding points for the super license. “It’s a problem for the FIA, we just need clarity on which drivers have points, hopefully that will come sooner or later. It plays a big role in changing drivers on the agenda. “, explains Horner.

Colton Herta

Talent Herta

The paperwork remains to be done, but according to Horner this says nothing about the talent of the American driver. “He is a young American who has proven himself exceptionally in the United States, it will be very interesting to see how he performs in Formula 1,” said Horner. Of course, it is also good for marketing to employ an American driver. Horner: “Of course the sport is developing very quickly in America at the moment, it can be very interesting to have a good American driver. It’s a very interesting option for us in the long term.” Nevertheless, it also needs to perform well in the car, otherwise it would still be a bad buy, but the Red Bull team boss doesn’t care. “He’s a very big talent,” concludes Horner.