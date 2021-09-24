Chris Pratt to play Mario in upcoming Super Mario movie

On tonight’s Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto took the stage to give a brief update on the project he’s currently working on: the upcoming Super Mario animated film.

The update focused on showcasing those who would lend their voices to well-known Mario characters, with many familiar names in the shot.

Chris Pratt will play Mario himself (best known for the Guardians of the Galaxy, Parks and Rec, and Jurrasic World movies), while his brother Luigi will play Charlie Day (likely known as Charlie in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). Princess Peach was voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, who most people probably know from the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit. On the negative side, we find Jack Black in Bowser and Seth Rogen in Donkey Kong.

The man we know as the voice of Mario – Charles Martinet – will also play a role in the film, but it’s unclear exactly what voices he will bring.

In addition to the above, Keegan Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sebastian Maniscalco fill out the audio gallery.

The film will be released in the United States on December 21, 2022. No Norwegian date has been mentioned.

the past We know that Nintendo has acquired Minions and Cruel Me Illumination Entertainment as partners. Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination, sits in the production chair alongside Miyamoto.

