Tue, May 2, 12:00 a.m.







To read aloud

Partner contribution



Floors are an important part of the interior and have a major influence on the atmosphere of a room. Do you opt for a warm and cozy look or for a refined and modern atmosphere? The right soil can make all the difference. In this blog post, we discuss the flooring trends of 2023 and provide tips and advice on durability, materials and color trends for flooring. So read fast!

Soil durability

Durability is becoming increasingly important when choosing a new floor. People are increasingly aware of their carbon footprint and the impact of their purchases on the environment. In addition, we are increasingly opting for materials that last longer in order to reduce costs. Fortunately, many sustainable options are available today. For example, choose a floor made of bamboo, cork or recycled material. When choosing a floor, pay attention to the quality label to ensure that the floor has been produced in a sustainable manner. Also consider recycling or reusing old soil to reduce your environmental impact.

Different materials

There are many different materials for flooring, each with their own characteristics and benefits.

Wooden floors remain popular and are available in light colors such as oak and ash.

Concrete is a modern and sustainable alternative to traditional floors.

PVC floors are easy to maintain and suitable for wet areas.

Color trends in 2023

Color is an important aspect when choosing a new floor and influences the atmosphere of a room. In 2023, we mainly observe the following color trends for floors: – Natural tones such as beige, gray and sand colors remain popular for a calm and natural look – Dark colors such as black and dark brown are increasingly used for a luxurious and dramatic look – Bold colors such as red and blue are used as accent colors to make a statement in a room. – Multi-coloured floors with patterns and textures are also popular rise and provide a unique and playful look.

The herringbone floor remains

A popular flooring trend that we will also see a lot in 2023 is herringbone flooring. This floor has a timeless look and immediately gives a room a luxurious feel. You can buy herringbone flooring in different materials, such as wood and PVC. The herringbone floor pattern creates a playful effect and can be used in both traditional and modern interiors. By playing with the color of the floor, the mood of a room can be influenced. A light herringbone floor gives a room a fresh and modern look, while a dark herringbone floor creates a warm and luxurious feel.

Also choose the floor that suits you in 2023

When choosing a new floor, it is important to consider durability, materials and colors. By choosing sustainable materials and reusing old floors, we can contribute to a better environment. There are many different materials for flooring, each with their own characteristics and benefits. The right color can enhance the atmosphere of a room and give it a unique look. Take inspiration from these trends to choose the floor that suits your interior.

‘This article is brought to you by Laminaat-plaza.nl. It was not produced under the responsibility of the editors of this issue.’