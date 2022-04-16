Chinese taikonauts return to Earth after record stay – Science

Three Chinese taikonauts have landed on Earth after a record stay in space. The capsule containing astronaut Wang Yaping and his two male colleagues Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu arrived in the Gobi Desert in northwest China on Saturday morning (local time). The landing was broadcast live on Chinese state television.

The taikonauts, as Chinese astronauts are called, spent six months aboard the core module of the Tiangong space station that Beijing is building. The Shenzhou-13 crew has been in space longer than any other Chinese space travelers before them.

During their stay in space, the taikonauts performed two spacewalks, conducted a series of experiments and prepared for the further expansion of the space station. In total, the return flight from the space station, which hovers about 400 kilometers above Earth, took just over nine hours.

