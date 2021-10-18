Chinese rocket successfully launched to space station | Science & Planet

The three taikonauts, as Chinese astronauts are called, could be seen through a camera in the cockpit. They appeared silent during the launch, despite the high G-force. A camera was also placed outside the Shenzhou-13, which clearly showed the launch. Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the launch.

The three astronauts will return to Earth in April of next year. Until then, they will be working on the Chinese space station. The Celestial Palace now consists of a tube 16 meters long and 4 meters wide. Two more pieces will be sent to the space station next year. They are called Wentian (search for paradise) and Mengtian (dreams of paradise).