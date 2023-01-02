Chinese growth plummets: Will China ever become the world’s largest economy?

 By Emmanuel VanBrussel

 Published on Monday 02 January 2023 to do 11:50 •

 4 Read less

to do

Many economists doubt that the prediction that China will sooner or later become economically larger than the United States will ever come true. However, the recent setback in the Asian country could slow the catching-up process.

Why is this important?

In the message: New indicators from the Chinese government confirm what has been clear for some time: economic growth in China is falling sharply. And then perhaps the biggest Covid shock is yet to come. details: Activity in both China’s manufacturing and services sectors fell in December to the lowest level since February 2020, the latest PMI confidence indicators showed.

A dramatic easing of China’s COVID policies could lead, economists say

 This premium article is for subscribers only Subscribe and get unlimited access to all articles instantly. From now on €1.99/month . Already a subscriber? Login and get access to all premium articles.

It was until recently that many were convinced that China would become the new number one. However, if the US takes the lead, the geopolitical balance of power may shift less than expected.