China wants clarification on US-Netherlands chip deals, which also affect ASML | interior

BEIJING — China has asked the Netherlands, Japan and the United States for clarification on the agreement they reached on export restrictions on chip technology. The Chinese government wants the three countries to inform the World Trade Organization (WTO) of these agreements so that the international free trade arbiter can review them.

Last month, the cabinet confirmed that it had imposed additional restrictions on chip machine maker ASML when exporting high-quality equipment to China. Japan recently announced that a number of chip companies in the country must first apply for a license to sell advanced products overseas, which also amounts to restricting exports to China.

The announcements came after a meeting of Dutch, Japanese and US government officials in Washington in January, during which the countries agreed not to simply sell certain technologies to China, according to sources from the Bloomberg news agency. .

According to China, these agreements “affect the principles of justice and transparency of the WTO”, reported the public broadcaster CCTV. The country accused the United States of seeking “technological supremacy” and called on the Netherlands not to accept it.

President Joe Biden’s government already took action in the fall of 2022 to prevent China from developing the most modern semiconductors. This would be necessary for national and international security, as these high quality chips can also be used for military purposes. China says these security concerns are unfounded.

Learn more about ASML machine export restriction to China here Even fewer chip machines from ASML to China: are they really that dangerous in Chinese hands? Minister confirms: old ASML chip machines are no longer allowed to go to China How will China react to the ASML agreement? “They present everything as a battle between America and China” ASML CEO on the tech battle between China and America: “China was smarter and more alert”

In the video below, journalist Merlijn van Dijk explains what ASML means for the South-East Brabant region:



Check out our most viewed videos here

