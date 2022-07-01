Ardern said in Madrid on Wednesday that China “has also recently become more assertive and willing to challenge international rules and norms.”

“We have taken note of the comment made by the New Zealand side during the NATO meeting, which contains erroneous allegations against China,” an embassy spokesperson said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday. Internet. “This accusation is false and therefore regrettable.”

“Obviously, such a comment is not conducive to deepening mutual trust between the two countries,” the statement said.

New Zealand, which relies heavily on China for its trade, has often avoided criticizing Beijing directly.

Recently, however, he has taken a tougher line on security and Beijing’s growing presence in the South Pacific, following the recent signing of a security pact between China and the neighboring Solomon Islands.

The embassy statement also referred to Ardern’s comments on efforts to disrupt and destabilize the Pacific and said any escalation of tension in the Pacific “could not have been caused by the cooperation of China with its island partners to promote sustainable development”.

This cooperation has nothing to do with the militarization of the region, the statement added. “If there is militarization in the South Pacific, it is clear to everyone who and what is fueling these tensions.”